Complaints of food quality in CRPF, BSF unsubstantiated: Government

Union Minister of state for home Kiren Rijiju said that all the forces have a robust grievance redressal mechanism at their end. (Reuters)

The complaints of sub-standard quality of food being served to the CRPF and the BSF personnel have been found to be “unsubstantiated”, the government said today. In a written reply to Lok Sabha, Union Minister of state for home Kiren Rijiju said that all the forces have a robust grievance redressal mechanism at their end. “The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Border Security Force (BSF) have reported about receipt of complaints regarding poor or sub-standard quality of food. The CRPF after enquiry found the complaints unsubstantiated.

“The BSF also made enquiry into the complaints, some of which were anonymous, and found the other complaints to be unsubstantiated,” Rijiju said. He said the Union home ministry has reiterated to the forces to ensure that officers during their visit to posts may check on the aspects of living conditions, clothing, food and equipment and they may also take initiative to get free and frank feedback of the personnel.

“It has been advised that senior officers may also partake the food prepared for the jawans and endorse a note on the quality and quantity of food in the inspection register,” he said. The Minister further added that the ministry has also launched an ‘app’ (mobile application) to facilitate filing of grievances by the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) personnel.