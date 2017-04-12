Commute Jadhav death sentence: Gopalkrishna Gandhi writes to Pakistan President

In his letter, Gandhi, who is the grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, said the annulment of the death sentence could help restore the faith and hope of those who believe that Pakistan and India are not meant to be “prisoners of mutual hate”.

“I appeal to you to pause and reflect on the extreme inhumanity, the utter callousness and the moral hollowness of the State taking a human being’s life in retributive or vengeful aggression over an individual’s right to live,” he wrote.

Jadhav, 46, was awarded death sentence by military Field General Court Martial under the army act for his alleged involvement in terrorism and espionage. The death sentence was confirmed by powerful army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa.

“This is an appeal on behalf of insaniyat and insaf for the cancellation of the order of death passed by Pak military court on Jadhav, a senior naval officer and a citizen of India, now in Pak’s custody.

“Even if the individual was not one as highly placed, nor a fellow citizen of mine, I would still have urged clemency. The right to live is basic and is independent of one’s station in life or nationality,” Gandhi wrote.