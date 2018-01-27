Communal clash in UP town; 1 killed, 2 injured, curfew imposed

A 16-year-old boy was killed and two other persons were injured in a communal clash on Friday following alleged stone-pelting on VHP and ABVP volunteers who had taken out a motorcycle rally on Republic Day in Kasganj in western Uttar Pradesh. (Representational image)

A 16-year-old boy was killed and two other persons were injured in a communal clash on Friday following alleged stone-pelting on VHP and ABVP volunteers who had taken out a motorcycle rally on Republic Day in Kasganj in western Uttar Pradesh. Curfew has been imposed in Kasganj by the district administration. “One person died during arson, firing and stone-pelting, while two others sustained injuries today. The deceased has been identified as Chandan (16). Curfew has been imposed in the city,” district magistrate RP Singh said. Police said some miscreants hurled stones at the motorcycle rally and this sparked violence. Earlier, Additional DG (Law and Order) Anand Kumar said, “It seems the (stone pelting) incident was not planned, but a spontaneous one. The district magistrate, superintendent of police, and Rapid Action Force and PAC personnel have been sent to the spot.” “The trouble makers are being identified, and stringent action will be initiated against them. The district administration has been able to control the situation so far, but additional forces will be called to ensure that the situation does not worsen,” he said. IG Aligarh (range) Sanjeev Gupta said additional forces from adjoining districts have been sought. The district is located in the doab while Kasganj town is on the Agra-Budaun-Bareilly highway.