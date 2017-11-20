Commerce Minister Suresh Prabhu asks legal community to increase use of ADR

His views came while addressing Bar Leadership Summit recently through a video message. (PTI)

Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu has called the legal community to increase the use of Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) mechanism for promoting ease of doing business, an official statement said today. His views came while addressing Bar Leadership Summit recently through a video message. The summit aimed at deliberating upon issues and concerns surrounding liberalisation of the Indian legal services sector. Emphasising on the growing importance of ADR, he encouraged the legal community to increasingly use the mechanism for enhancing ease of doing business, it said. Speaking at the event, Indian National Bar Association (INBA) Secretary General Kaviraj Singh said the three major areas that need focus are – conduct of arbitration in India; reforms in the legal regulatory sector and liberalisation of Indian legal services. Law Secretary Suresh Chandra said the country has huge potential to increase the size of the legal market, which is about USD 9 billion.

The INBA in collaboration with Department of Commerce and the Centre for Trade and Investment Law, Indian Institute of Foreign Trade organised the ‘Bar Leadership Summit on Reforms in the Indian Legal Sector’ here recently.