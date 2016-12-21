Come January, You may have to pay ticket fares in DTC buses with 50% discount

Currently in non AC buses, passengers have to pay Rs 5, Rs 10 and Rs 15. (Reuters)

Taking a major decision to encourage the public transportation system and control pollution, the Delhi Government has decided to keep ticket fares of DTC and cluster buses under one slab for at least a month. So much so that in AC buses, the fares will be Rs 10, while in non ACs fares will be Rs 5 irresepective of the distance, a report by Navbharat Times has said.

Currently in non AC buses, passengers have to pay Rs 5, Rs 10 and rs 15, depending on the distance, while in AC buses fares are between Rs 10 to Rs 25. However in January DTC will charge as Rs 5 and Rs 10 as fares. Same fares will also be charged in buses going to national capital regions.

This comes a month after a committee formed by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) recommended a fare hike of 25%, from R8 to R10 in the lower bracket and a somewhat steeper 66% revision from R30 to R50 at the higher end.

The city government, however, has asked for time to review the recommendation. In absolute terms, the proposed increase at the lower end isn’t really unreasonable. Especially since the last—and only—time, fares were upped was way back in 2009. At that time, fares were increased by 33% from R6 to R8 for the minimum category and R22 to R30 for the higher bracket.

Since then, however, expenses—salaries and electricity—have skyrocketed throwing the economics of the transporter out of gear. Overall, costs have been rising at a faster pace than revenues. While revenues grew11.4% in FY15, costs rose by 18% in FY15 and in the previous year, revenues increased by 19% while costs were up 21%.