Come clean on dealings with DeLaRue: Oommen Chandy tells Centre

Former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy. (PTI)

Former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy on Saturday asked the Narendra Modi-led central government to come clean on the dealings with the British company DeLaRue that prints currency notes.

Addressing reporters here, Chandy said the company, according to a leading English daily, has been blacklisted in 2013 and is mainly engaged in printing notes.

“A parliamentary committee in 2013 had brought out serious problems in the manner after Indian currency was printed in 1997-98 by three foreign companies,” said Chandy.

According to Chandy, DeLaRue was one of the three companies that had printed Indian currency in 1997-98.

He said the central government has to come clean on their dealings as the day Modi announced spiking of Rs 500 and 1,000 notes on November 8, DeLaRue was the platinum sponsor of the Indo-British Tech Summit that was held in Delhi.

The event was held in the national capital from November 7-9 in which the Prime Ministers of India and Britain took part.

“This company, according to their annual reports, mentions they have no operation in India in 2013,14 and 15, but in the 2016 report they say they have started operations in India and according to their CEO Martin Sutherland, they are taking part in the ‘Make In India’ campaign,” Chandy said.

“Modi is duty-bound to explain on what business interests does this company have in India,” he added.