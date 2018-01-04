Cold wave: Schools in Lucknow to remain closed till Jan 7 as bone-chilling weather continues

The cold spell continues in North India as air, road and rail travellers are facing problems. (PTI)

The cold spell continues in North India as air, road and rail travellers are facing problems. Moreover, train services have also been affected by it. Taking this into account, Lucknow administration has ordered for schools to be shut. Schools will remain closed until January 7 and the classes will begin from January 8. However, the classes will start at 10 am rather than the usual school timings. Cold weather continued to grip parts of north India and a blanket of fog enveloped several areas of the region affecting road and rail traffic on Thursday. Delhiites experienced a cold yet pleasant New Year as the day began with a sunny morning and got chilly by the evening with the minimum temperature settling at 9.2 degrees Celsius. According to a MeT department official, the maximum temperature settled at 21 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. The humidity level was recorded at 100 percent, the weatherman said.

Also talking about the weather in the valley, Kashmir continued to witness dry weather and sub-zero night temperature on Wednesday, even as there was some respite from the cold wave conditions in state’s Ladakh region where the mercury went up by several degrees.

In Himachal Pradesh, mild snowfall greeted high altitude tribal areas, mountain passes and key tourist resorts of Kufri, Fagu and Narkanda, even as a “White New year” eluded Shimla, the queen of hills. Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a further increase in its minimum since yesterday to settle at 9.2 degrees Celsius, the MeT Department report said here.

In Haryana, Ambala recorded a low of 10.1 degrees Celsius. Karnal recorded a minimum of 8.5 degrees Celsius. Amritsar in Punjab recorded a further increase in its minimum temperature since yesterday to settle at 8.8 degrees Celsius. Cold weather conditions continued to prevail in Rajasthan while dense fog engulfed most of the places in the region affecting rail and road traffic.

Meanwhile, due to dense fog in north India, 14 North Western Railway (NWR) trains were delayed by 1 hour 20 minutes to a maximum of 21 hours whereas departure timing of two trains was rescheduled.