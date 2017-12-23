Cold wave likely to intensify in Jammu and Kashmir; temperature drops notches below freezing point

Train moves on snow covered Srinagar-Qazigund railway track during heavy snowfall, at Anantnag district of south Kashmir. (PTI)

An ongoing cold wave is likely to intensify in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday as the night temperatures dropped several notches below the freezing point, according to the weather office. The office has also forecast a further drop in the minimum temperatures during the next 48 hours because of clear night sky expected during this period. “Kargil town at minus 15.1 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature was the coldest town in the state on Saturday,” a Met Department official said. “Leh town recorded a minus 13.1 degrees Celsius as the day’s minimum and was the second coldest town in the state.” The night temperatures across the Kashmir Valley dropped below the freezing point. Srinagar recorded minus 2.1, Pahalgam minus 5.9 and Gulmarg minus 7 degrees Celsius as their minimum temeratures.

In the Jammu, however, temperatures remained above the freezing point. Jammu city recorded 7, Katra 8.4, Batote 5.6, Bannihal 4.4, Bhaderwah 1.8 and Udhampur 4 degrees Celsius, the official added.