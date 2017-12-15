Cold wave freezes Jammu and Kashmir; Gulmarg, Kargil coldest

Srinagar and Jammu cities recorded minus 0.1 and 5.7 as the minimum temperatures, while Pahalgam recorded minus 7.1 and Leh was at minus 5.7. (Representational Image: PTI)

Minimum temperatures throughout the Kashmir Valley and Ladakh region remained below freezing point on Friday as Gulmarg and Kargil witnessed lowest minimum temperatures. The Met has forecast dry weather in Jammu and Kashmir till Sunday. “At minus 10 as the minimum temperature today Gulmarg was the coldest place in the valley, while Kargil at minus 10.2 was coldest in Ladakh region,” an official of the Met Department said. Srinagar and Jammu cities recorded minus 0.1 and 5.7 as the minimum temperatures, while Pahalgam recorded minus 7.1 and Leh was at minus 5.7. In the Jammu region, Katra recorded 6.0, Batote 0.6, Banihal minus 1.8, Bhaderwah minus 0.6 and Udhampur was at 5.6 degrees Celsius.

