Cold morning in Delhi, 8 trains cancelled

Friday’s minimum temperature was recorded at 9.4 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season’s average, and the maximum temperature settled at 25.2 degrees Celsius, also one notch above the season’s average. (PTI)

It was a cold morning here on Saturday with the minimum temperature recorded at 7.6 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average. Around eight trains were cancelled and 15 delayed due to fog in several parts of northern India, while two were rescheduled. "The sky will be clear and the maximum temperature is likely to be around 25 degrees Celsius," an India Meteorological Department official said. The visibility stood at 2,500 metres and humidity was 73 per cent at 8.30 a.m.