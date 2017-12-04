Cold Monday morning in Delhi, 9 trains cancelled

The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was recorded at 89 per cent. (PTI)

It was cold Monday morning in Delhi with minimum temperature recorded at 8.3 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season’s average, a Met official said. At least nine trains were cancelled and 26 were delayed due to fog in several parts of northern India, while two trains were rescheduled. According to the India Meteorological Department, the sky will remain partly cloudy with the maximum temperature likely to hover around 23 degrees Celsius. The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was recorded at 89 per cent. Sunday’s minimum temperature was eight degrees Celsis and maximum temperature was 23.9 degrees Celsius, both a notch below the season’s average.

