Coimbatore to get Metro Rail, project report to be prepared, says Tamil Nadu CM K Palaniswami

Metro Rail project will be implemented in Coimbatore and a detailed feasibility and project report will be prepared by the Chennai Metro Rail Limited for the purpose, Chief Minister K Palaniswami announced in Assembly today. For this project, funding will be obtained from the German funding agency KFW through the Centre, he said adding the proposal would address traffic congestion in the textile city of Tamil Nadu. As regards the second phase of Chennai Metro Rail covering 107.55 km in three corridors at a cost of Rs 85,047 crore, Tamil Nadu government’s policy approval has been accorded and the project has been sent to Centre for its sanction and financial assistance, he announced.

One of the proposed corridors in the Chennai Metro Rail’s second phase between Light House and Vadapalani will be extended upto Poonamalle via Vadapalani and Porur, he said adding it would entail an additional expenditure of about Rs 3,850 crore.

This was in view of increasing traffic on Arcot Road spread over Virgambakkam and Valasaravakkam areas here, he said. For this proposed extension, a supplementary detailed project report will be prepared by Chennai Metro Rail, he said. Palaniswami also announced setting up of a Tamils Culture and Heritage Museum featuring the hoary cultural tradition of the Tamil people at a total cost of Rs 50 crore at Madurai Ulaga Tamizh Sangam and Rs 15 crore will be allotted for the purpose this year.

He also announced institution of an annual award in the name of “Sinthanai Sirpi” Singaravelar (1860-1946), a veteran Left leader who laid the foundation for the Communist movement. The leader was also a scholar in scientific Tamil and also a pioneering trade unionist. The award will be given to those who write books on science in Tamil, work for development of society, egalaitarian principles and for welfare of labourers. Cash of Rs one lakh, one sovereign gold medallion, citation and shawl will be presented along with other awards during Tamil New year.