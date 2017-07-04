Coimbatore auto driver offers free rides to pregnant women, school kids; find out why

Karuppusamy, an auto driver by profession and a Post-graduate degree holder in Tamil literature, has emerged as a hero for many and even restored our faith in humanity. (Youtube grab/ANI)

A twenty-five-year-old auto driver from Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu is making news for his rare and selfless act. Karuppusamy, an auto driver by profession and a Post-graduate degree holder in Tamil literature, as reported by ANI, has emerged as a hero for many and even restored our faith in humanity. Karuppusamy became city’s local hero as he refused to take money from expecting mothers and schoolchildren for their rides.

The story that has gone viral on various social media platforms, shows that he started his journey as a driver with the help of his friends and family and now has found a better way to give it back to society by helping other people. Karuppusamy hails from a poor family and he completed his studies after he received a government scholarship. he has a keen interest in studying further and get an MPhil degree in Tamil literature itself.

Through the second-hand autorickshaw he bought, Karuppusamy strives hard to make ends meet, but money has been tight. However, as it is rightly said, where there is a will, there is a way and the man allows nothing to really affect his generosity. He adds that he will continue to give free rides to pregnant women and school kids.

Karuppusamy is not the first autodriver who has come into limelight because of his noble cause. Another incident that was recently highlighted was of a Hyderabad traffic home guard. However, that involved his own progeny. It emerged that he drove an auto to raise money so that he could pay for his daughters’ education.