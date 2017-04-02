Coal scam: Court allows Naveen Jindal to travel abroad

Jindal, a former parliamentarian, has been asked to inform the investigating officer and the court about the details of the places visited within seven days of his return. (File Photo: PTI)

Congress leader and industrialist Naveen Jindal, an accused in a coal scam case, has been allowed by a special court to travel abroad for business purposes. Special CBI Judge Bharat Parashar yesterday allowed the plea filed by Jindal, seeking the court’s permission to visit the US and Italy from April 7 to 16. The court, however, imposed certain conditions on him.

Jindal, a former parliamentarian, has been asked to inform the investigating officer and the court about the details of the places visited within seven days of his return. “He shall not tamper with evidence, nor try to influence any witness in any manner and will not use the permission granted to him contrary to the rules,” the court said. Jindal has earlier been granted bail by the court after imposing several conditions.

Watch this also:





Besides Jindal, the CBI had charge-sheeted former Minister of State for Coal Dasari Narayan Rao, former Jharkhand Chief Minister Madhu Koda, former Coal Secretary H C Gupta and 11 others in the case of alleged irregularities in the allocation of Amarkonda Murgadangal coal block in Jharkhand to Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) and Gagan Sponge Iron Private Ltd (GSIPL).

The CBI recently filed a supplementary charge sheet in the case naming five more persons as accused in the case, including Jindal Steel’s adviser Anand Goel.