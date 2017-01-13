Coal Scam: CBI files final report against Naveen Jindal and others

Naveen Jindal was accused in the Coal scam. (Source: Reuters)

In the latest developments in coal scam, after the directions of Special Court, today Central Bureau of Investigation filed its final report against industrialist Naveen Jindal, former Minister of State for Coal Dasari Narayan Rao and others.

CBI was under scrutiny by the special court for delaying its investigation and process of filing the report. It was believed that the slow process was affecting the process of trial. The report filed today contains the CFSL reports and also has a record of statements given by the witnesses to CBI.

CBI had appealed that it needed to probe the case further after the disclosures made by the chartered accountant Suresh Singhal who agreed to be the court approver. Court had accepted the plea and also agreed to remove the name of Singhal from the list of accused.

However, Special Bharat Parashar judge isn’t completely satisfied with the format of the report filed. He objected to the format of the report used by IO an asked him to file it again by January 23.

CBI had also accused ex-Jharkhand Chief Minister Madhu Koda in the case of favouring Jindal Group firms: Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) and Gagan Sponge Iron Private Limited (GSIPL) in the process of land allocation of Amarakonda Murgadangal coal block in Jharkhand.

All the accused including Naveen Jindal had denied the charges against them by CBI an also opposed CNBI contention saying that there is no evidence to show their involvement in the process.

A controversy sparked earlier this week when special judge Bharat Prashar allowed Naveen Jindal to travel abroad for business purpose. Jindal requested the special court to allow him to visit UK and Switzerland between January 16 and 23. He’ll have to inform about his arrival in India to the investigating officer within seven days and will also hand over the details of places visited during the trip.