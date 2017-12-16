Coal scam cases against ex-secretary H C Gupta: 2 done, 9 remaining

Another case involving Gupta relates to the alleged irregularities in allocation of a Chhattisgarh-based coal block to SKS Ispat and Power Ltd. (Reuters)

Former Union Coal Secretary H C Gupta, named as an accused in 11 cases related to the coal blocks allocation scam, has been convicted and sentenced in two cases. Gupta, who was the coal secretary from December 31, 2005 to November 2008, was awarded three-year jail term today for indulging in corrupt practises and hatching criminal conspiracy in the allocation of Rajhara North coal block in Jharkhand to a Kolkata-based company, Vini Iron and Steel Udyog Ltd. (VISUL). On May 22 this year, he was awarded two-year imprisonment, along with others, in a case relating to irregularities in the allocation of Thesgora-B Rudrapuri coal block in Madhya Pradesh to Kamal Sponge Steel and Power Ltd. (KSSPL). Among other cases involving Gupta is one related to the allocation of Amarkonda Murgadangal coal block in Jharkhand, also including Congress leader and industrialist Naveen Jindal as an accused. Gupta is also an accused in a case pertaining to the allocation of coal block to AMR Iron and Steel Pvt. Ltd., which also involves former Minister of State for Coal Santosh Bagrodia and Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Darda as accused.

Another case involving Gupta relates to the alleged irregularities in allocation of a Chhattisgarh-based coal block to SKS Ispat and Power Ltd. Gupta is also facing trial in a case of alleged irregularities in the allotment of ‘Mahuagarhi Coal Block’ in Jharkhand to JAS Infrastructure Capital Pvt. Ltd. (JICPL). He is also facing trial in the case involving M/s Navbharat Power Pvt. Ltd. (NPPL), now known as Brahmani Thermal Power Pvt. Ltd. (BTPPL).

Another case filed against him includes the one related to the allocation of Fatehpur (East) coal block in Chhattisgarh to JLD Yavatmal Pvt Ltd in which it had earlier rejected CBI’s closure report. Gupta is also an accused in a case pertaining to the alleged irregularities in allocation of Moira and Madhujore (North and South) coal blocks in West Bengal to Vikash Metals and Power Ltd. Another case filed against him and others is related to the alleged irregularities in allocation of a Chhattisgarh coal block to SKS Ispat and Power Ltd. and another case involves Grace Industries Ltd.