Coal cases: Only Supreme Court will hear pleas challenging special court order

A three-judge bench headed by Justice M B Lokur said it will not revisit the July 25, 2014 order passed by the apex court which had said that challenge to any interim order of the special court during pendency of trial in coal scam cases will be heard only by it.

The Supreme Court today said that challenge to any order passed by the special court during pendency of trial in coal scam cases will be entertained only by it. A three-judge bench headed by Justice M B Lokur said it will not revisit the July 25, 2014 order passed by the apex court which had said that challenge to any interim order of the special court during pendency of trial in coal scam cases will be heard only by it. “We don’t think it appropriate to revisit the July 25, 2014 order of this court,” the bench said. The apex court’s order came on a batch of pleas which have placed the issue of whether the Delhi High Court can entertain the challenge to the order passed by special court during pendency of trial in coal cases.