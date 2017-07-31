CNG leak reported in Mumbai’s Chembur; roads blocked, power supply cut

The internet services are also reported to be shut in the area. The locals have reportedly felt suffocation and breathing issues. Rescue work is on. (Representational Image: PTI)

A gas leak has been reported from a CNG pump in Mumbai’s Chembur area. The power supply to the area was immediately cut and adjoining roads were blocked to avoid any mishap due to the leak, ABP news reported today. The internet services are also reported to be shut in the area. The locals have reportedly felt suffocation and breathing issues. Rescue work is on. Dainik Bhaskar reports that gas leak created chaos in the area. People came out of their houses and shops. The administration has advised people to go to some vantilated areas nearby for some time in case they feel suffocated. Some of the fire-brigade vehicles have been kept on stand by to counter any unfortunate incident.

Earlier this year, a major incident of gas leak was reported when more than 300 students of Rani Jhansi Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya in Delhi’s Tughlakabad were hospitalised. The students complained of irritation in eyes & throat a due to gas leak after which the school authorities looked into the matter.

“We have evacuated students, teachers and other staff from Rani Jhansi Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya in Tughlakabad,” a fire officer had told IANS. Reacting to the incident, deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia who said the students complained of eye and neck irritation besides dizziness after the gas leaked at a nearby container depot. While from Centre, Union Minister J P Nadda had directed the Centre-run hospitals to be ready to help the victims. “Central GoI hospitals have been instructed to be ready to help all victims of Delhi gas leak incident.My prayers are with children &families,” he posted on Twitter.

Further inputs awaited