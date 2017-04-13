CM Yogi Adityanath orders ministers to take views of Muslim women on triple talaq; says will approach courts thereafter

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath has asked women welfare outfits to collect the opinions of Muslim women on the Triple Talaq practice while the ministers will coordinate the entire effort

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath has asked women welfare outfits to collect the opinions of Muslim women on the Triple Talaq practice while the ministers will coordinate the entire effort. Earlier, on March 27, All India Muslim Personal Law Board(AIMPLB) had told the Supreme Court that triple talaq and polygamy are an integral part of their religion. They had also urged that the court should not meddle with the sanctity of its personal laws. The government is working to collect the opinions of women as soon as possible so that it could be presented to the court before hearing of the case in May.

Raising the Triple Talaq issue and find an ideal solution is one of BJP’s pre-poll promises and is also a part of its manifesto. During the elections, BJP had promised to take up the issue of Triple Talaq seeking support from the Muslim women. After party’s thumping victory, BJP has credited a few of its votes to Muslim women who opposed Triple Talaq and backed the party to raise their issue.

According to sources, the Chief Minister Adityanath has directed government departments including women welfare outfits to work on the exercise, so that they can present the views of the Muslim Women before the court. He also assured them that a mechanism will be worked out soon for the seamless working of the exercise. He has also directed women ministers to hold a meeting with women’s outfits regarding the move.

Rita Bahuguna Joshi, Women Welfare Minister has said all the women ministers together will meet department officials and NGOs to discuss and find out the quickest means of collecting “correct information” about women divorced under the triple talaq practice and seek the opinion of Muslim women, as reported by The Indian Express.

She added that NGOs will work towards reaching out to Muslim women. She further added that several women had met her with grievances related to Triple Talaq.

In response to this, Zafaryab Jilani, executive member of AIMPLB said that over 90 per cent women don’t want any changes in the Muslim personal laws. Executive members of AIMPLB will be meeting Lucknow on April 15 over the issue.