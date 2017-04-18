CM Yogi Adityanath issues 7-point ‘Code of Conduct’ to UP ministers ahead of third cabinet meeting

Chief Minister of UP, Yogi Adityanath. (PTI)

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath has issued a list of 7 rules and regulations to his ministers which are to be followed strictly. According to an ETV UP report, this order by the Chief Minister has come ahead of the third cabinet meeting of that is scheduled to take place today at 5 PM in Lucknow’s Lok Bhawan, where the government is expected to discuss some major key issues including the state’s transfer policy. Reportedly, the new transfer policy might reduce the divisional term to 7 years and the district term could be reduced to 5 years.

The 7-point ‘Code of Conduct’ issued by the UP Chief Minister are-

Ministers should stay away from contractors

Ministers should not accept gifts which cost above Rs 5000

Ministers should not accept any loan which can create hurdle in administrative work

Ministers should not attend high-profile parties

Ministers will have to furnish their income, asset details till March 31 every year

On official visits, ministers should stay in government guest house

Ministers will have to inform what was their source of income, property before their induction in ministry

Other issues that can be discussed in the cabinet meeting includes the Metro project at CM’s hometown Gorakhpur along with other developmental projects.

Further details awaited.