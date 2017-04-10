CM Yogi Adityanath government cuts ‘VIP’ prisoners Mukhtar Ansari, Munna Bajrangi, Atique Ahmad, others down to size, orders mass transfers

Apart from transferring the criminals, UP government has used a new way to keep a check on the criminals.(PTI)

In a new development, the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath led Uttar Pradesh government has ordered the transfer of 48 criminals from their current jails to the jails. Earlier, BSP (Bahujan Samaj Party) member Mukhtar Ansari was transferred from Lucknow to another jail. Also, Mafia Munna Bajrangi along with Atique Ahmad have also been transferred. Munna Bajrangi has been transferred to Pilibhit jail, which is 500 km’s away from his previous jail whereas, Atique Ahmad has been transferred from Allahabad to Deoria jail, in Uttar Pradesh. Even as the criminals are complaining about the shift, there is no doubt that they had spread fear in the jails as well as continued to control their fiefdoms via the prison aside from living in comfort even whiel being incarcerated.

Unwilling to accept the shift order, Atique Ahmad had filed a petition claiming it to be a contempt of court, that without taking a permission, he was shifted to Deoria jail. He also urged the court to take a strict action against those involved in the shifting process. While dismissing the plea, High court’s division bench said that they won’t intervene in the matter. Munna Bajrangi was also shifted from Jaunpur jail to Pilibhit jail. According to the officials, all three criminals are angry over their transfer as the new jail is quite far and there they won’t get the same environment and food as earlier, Jagran.com reported.

Apart from transferring the criminals, UP government has used a new way to keep a check on the criminals. A special task force has been set up, to keep a check on the activities of the criminals. In addition to that, jammers will also be installed in the jail. Out of 70 jails, only 12 jails have these jammers. In the next two months, 12 other jails will have these jammers installed.

The government has also passed a directive in which it is written that a strict check has to be kept on the criminals, making sure that they don’t carry any mobile phones with them.