CM Virbhadra Singh promises action against those creating trouble in Tissa

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh said today that the situation in Tissa area of Chamba, which has witnessed communal tension recently, is under control and warned elements who were trying to create mischief of strict action. “I have come to know that few people in opposition were also trying to create differences, leading to conflicts. I assure that the guilty would be brought to book,” the chief minister said. Action would be taken against those who indulged in loot, arson and damaged public property, he said. He was addressing a gathering at the closing ceremony of the International Minjar Fair sports prize distribution function at the historic Chamba Chaugan today. Tissa has seen violence and communal tension following the rape of a school girl. Several persons, including senior officials, were injured in violent protests today. Singh, who was scheduled to visit Tissa today, said his visit had to cancelled due to lack of time and not because of the unrest prevailing there. He said that since a chopper not available, he would have to go to Shimla by road.

He also said that the classes of first batch of 100 MBBS students in Pt Jawahar Lal Nehru Government Medical College, Chamba would begin from September 1 and the requisite staff had been posted. As many as 72 students have taken admission which includes 13 Non-Resident Indians and 15 from other states under all the India quota, he said. Meanwhile, leader of the opposition and former chief minister P K criticised the chief minister over his remarks in the Kotkhai rape and murder case and also the communal tension in Tissa.

Dhumal said that the law and order situation has collapsed and the credibility of the police had sunk to such a low ebb that people are demanding CBI probe in all the sensitive cases. He said that it was strange that the chief minister was in Chamba but did not go to Tissa. He said the chief minister should be more sensitive and ensure that there was no political interference in the working of the police. The impression that mafia was getting protection by the government should be removed to restore the credibility of the police force, he claimed.