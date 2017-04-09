CM Vijay Rupani talks tough on cow slaughter, says ‘Gujarat government has no sympathy’

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. (PTI)

Maintaining a strict order against cow slaughter, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani while addressing a public gathering at Aji Dam Police Station near Kothariya village on April 8 said, “no sympathy for those who do not have mercy on cows.” He further added, “This session (of the Gujarat Assembly), we have passed a Bill and Gujarat has become the first state in India to have a law which provides for life imprisonment sentence for those who slaughter cows. Cow is our mother. It is an article of faith for us. This state government is not prepared to have any sympathy for those who have no mercy on cows.” This comment by the CM comes a few days after a dairy farmer was allegedly lynched in the state of Rajasthan by cow vigilantes, according to an Indian Express report.

You may also want to watch-

While further talking about the strict laws for cow protection and how cow slaughter has been curbed to help farmers and cattle breeders, CM Rupani said, “This state government has made strict laws to prevent the slaughter of cow and its progeny. The cow is not merely an article of faith for us, it is also a mode of earning in villages through cattle-breeding. Let there be rivers of ghee and milk in Gujarat. We have decided to have pools of selected bulls to promote breeds of cow like Gir and Kankreji and wean away people from breeding Jersey.”

The Cattle Prevention Act was amended by the government of Gujarat recently during the Assembly Budget session, according to which punishment for cow slaughter has been increased from seven years to life imprisonment and the same law has been stated by the state government for the storage and transportation of beef.