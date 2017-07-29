CM Trivendra Singh Rawat comes to rescue of a mother in distress

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat. (Image: Facebook)

Donning the role of a good Samaritan once again, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat came to the rescue of a woman in distress who called him at night seeking help for her ailing infant. Running from pillar to post in rain last night to get medical help for her ailing child, Meera, a resident of Sunali village of Uttarkashi’s Purola area, had lost all hope. However, on a neighbour’s suggestion she hesitantly called the Chief Minister at 11 PM to tell him about her plight.

To her utter relief, the chief minister not only gave her a patient hearing but sprang immediately into action calling Uttarkashi District Magistrate Ashish Kumar Shrivastava and asking him to extend all help to the woman urgently, an official release said today.

The DM ordered Purola SDM Shailendra Singh Negi to rush the woman and her child to the nearest hospital. Within half an hour Negi reached Sunali village and rushed the woman and her baby to a community health centre where the child soon began showing signs of improvement in his health.

Meera and her husband Virendra Kumar profusely thanked the chief minister for assisting them at an odd hour and saving their newborn, the release said. The CM had come to the rescue of an accident victim earlier this month by stopping his convoy and taking him to hospital in a vehicle which was part of his cavalcade.