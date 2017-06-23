CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan says Madhya Pradesh logged 20 pct growth in agriculture

The government must pay for the losses incurred due to unprofitable crops, the protesting farmers said. (PTI)

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday has said that the state has witnessed 20% agricultural growth due to government schemes and farmers’ hard work, ANI reported. This statement comes days after the farmers’ agitation in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh that spanned 11 days. Farmers had protested against the Minimum Support Prices (MSPs) set up by the government and blocked highways to stop city-based deliveries of produce. Farmers wanted better prices for their produce. The government sets MSPs for certain crops but when the demand is not up to the mark, it creates losses for the farmers who have borne the expenses of growing that crop. The losses incurred due to unwanted crops must be paid for by the government, the protesting farmers said. Farmers in Maharashtra received a complete farm loan waiver from the government.

During the protests in Mandsaur district, farmers protest had turned violent when they started pelting stones and damaging vehicles. In police firing, five farmers were killed. Several policemen were reportedly injured in the altercation. Meanwhile, four farmers have committed suicide in MP in the past 24 hours, and about 21 debt-ridden farmers have killed themselves in the past two weeks, according to PTI. The agricultural growth of the state has increased and so has farmers’ income by about 32%, reported Business Standard in May this year.