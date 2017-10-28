CM Raman Singh inaugurates five new policies, schemes of health smart card

The Chief Minister has always made measures for smart policing to tackle state challenges, like cyber crime, road safety or education and now health. (ANI)

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh on Friday inaugurated five new policies and schemes of health smart card for the state, which also includes ‘Mukhyamantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana’. Speaking to media here, Singh said, “The state health department today inaugurated five schemes, including ‘Mukhyamantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojna’. We are working towards 100 percent detection of sickle cell anemia (A group of disorders that cause red blood cells to become misshapen and break down). We are trying our best on how can we detect this problem at schools and panchayat level.”

“In about 2.5 crore people of Chhattisgarh, around 25 lakh people are affected with sickle cell anemia. We are glad to start new plans and measures for people who will benefits from the smart card. We will also be organising health check up on regular basis in every small district,” he said.

The Chief Minister has always made measures for smart policing to tackle state challenges, like cyber crime, road safety or education and now health.