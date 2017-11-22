CM Pinarayi Vijayan says AK Saseendran can return; What is sleaze phone chat row all about and how Kerala minister got a clean chit now

Kerala Cabinet has given approval to the Judicial Commission report on the sleaze phone chat scandal which had pertained to its former Minister AK Saseendran(PTI)

Kerala Cabinet has given approval to the Judicial Commission report on the sleaze phone chat scandal which had pertained to its former Minister AK Saseendran. The Justice PS Antony Commission, which was appointed by the state government in March this year, had conducted a detailed probe into the case and submitted the report to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday.

Addressing the media, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan stated that 16 recommendations have been made and the Cabinet has given its approval to take further action on the recommendations. He made it clear that there are now no hurdles for the former Minister AK Saseendran to return to his ministerial berth.

Recommendations made by the Commission include cancellation of the concerned TV channel’s license, the formation of a special cyber crime cell, convert the Press Council of India into Media Council, put a clear roadmap of guidelines to govern interactions between legislature and media, among others.

For those who are wondering what the sleaze phone chat row is all about, here’s a quick recap. A newly launched Malayalam TV channel named Mangalam released a sleaze audio clip, which they said is that of Minister Saseendran, which resulted in a political furor, following which the Minister resigned.

As per the latest local news update, Justice Antony Commission has recommended to the state government to convey to the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to cancel the license of the above mentioned Malayalam TV channel that had released the sleaze phone chat. Further, the Commission report recommended that the state government should begin prosecution proceedings against the channel, its CEO and those played a key role in collecting as well as airing the controversial video clip.