CM Pema Khandu announces a grant of Rs 10 crore for the first-ever college in Tawang

Pema Khandu also visited the temporary campus of the college on Sunday.(PTI)

Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday announced a grant of Rs 10 crore for the construction of Tawang’s first ever college. The money has been sanctioned for the construction of the building and other infrastructure at the earliest. According to Indian Express, CM Pema Khandu said, “The establishment of a college at Tawang has fulfilled a long-standing demand of the people of the district. The absence of an institute of higher education in the district has already taken a great toll on children’s education. So long, many brilliant students from poor families had to give up studies after Class XII, while others had to spend a lot of money to travel to other towns to pursue college education.” Khandu also visited the temporary campus of the college on Sunday.

Classes have already begun at the temporary campus at Tsangyang Gyatso High Altitude Stadium and the adjoining Tawang Government Primary School. Until now, the nearest college for the students residing in Tawang was at Bomdila in West Kameng district which was at a distance of 170 kms. The first college in Arunachal Pradesh was built in 1964 in Pasighat when the state was still called North-East Frontier Agency (NEFA). The state now has 12 government and 5 private colleges.

Other than announcing the grant for the construction of a college, Khandu also said that a coaching centre will be set up for students preparing for competitive examinations. This month, the state government approved the creation of 67 post of assistant professors for different colleges of the state. CM Khandu said that the recruitment for these posts will start soon. Pema Khandu who hails from Tawang district donated Rs 5 lakh for the college.