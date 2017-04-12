CM Manohar Parrikar orders crackdown against drugs, prostitution, illegal gambling businesses

Manohar Parrikar has today said that the police have been given clear instructions to crackdown on drugs, prostitution and illegal gambling businesses. (PTI)

Days after joining office as the Chief Minister of Goa, Manohar Parrikar has today said that the police have been given clear instructions to crackdown on drugs, prostitution and illegal gambling businesses. Also speaking over the ban of illegal slaughterhouses in Goa, the former Union Defence Minister stated that the Muslim communities will be provided with a legal place where all procedures can be completed for doing ‘Qurbani’ (sacrifice) on Eid.

Days back, the The Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), which is part of the BJP-led coalition government in Goa, has sought a complete ban on cow slaughter in the state.

“As a party we support total ban on cow slaughter in Goa. There should not be any cow slaughter activity in the state. The state should also shut operations of Goa Meat Complex Limited, where hundreds of cows are killed,” MGP leader and State Minister Sudin Dhavalikar told PTI today.

Also Watch:



Dhavalikar was reacting to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s recent call for a nationwide ban on cow slaughter.

“Our stand has always been against killing cows, who symbolise mother in our culture. If the new government (under Manohar Parrikar) wants to do something good, they should first shut down the Goa Meat Complex (state-run abattoir) ,” said Dhavalikar.

The minister said his stand is not only against illegal slaughter houses but also with regard to all kinds of animal slaughter in the state. Goa has a sizable population which consumes beef.

(With inputs from agencies)