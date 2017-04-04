CM Mamata Banerjee chairs TMC committee meeting, asks MPs to raise pitch in Parliament against BJP

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee had asked the party MPs to raise their voices in the Parliament against the ruling government. (PTI)

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee had asked the party MPs to raise their voices in the Parliament against the ruling government over slashing the interest rates on small savings and also against the delay in changing the name of the state from West Bengal to ‘Bangla’. TMC members were considerably quieter in the Parliament after BJP’s victories in the recent assembly elections and seeing that the party founder Mamata Banerjee chaired the party’s core committee meeting and issued a series of directives for the leaders in which she asked her party members to raise their pitch against the ruling government, as reported by The Indian Express.

Trinamool Congress on Saturday called the Centre’s decision to reduce the interest rates in small savings schemes as ‘anti-people’ and demanded its immediate withdrawal. The government has lowered interest rates on small saving schemes like PPF, Kisan Vikas Patra and Sukanya Samriddhi by 0.1 per cent for the April-June quarter, a move that would prompt banks to cut their deposit rates. On this, the TMC said that on one hand, some people are shouting against chit funds and on the other, they are slashing interest rates in small savings schemes.

You May Also Like To Watch This:

However, the TMC have decided not to launch any mass movement or to organise any protest rally against it, unlike the did during demonetisation, when the party launched a massive country-wide movement against note-ban.

Meanwhile, TMC MPs also demanded change of name of West Bengal to ‘Bangla’ saying the existing name was pushing the state backwards. Saumitra Khan in the Lok Sabha during Zero Hour said, “The name West Bengal is pushing the state backwards. I demand that the state be renamed as Bangla as people of the state want it.” The West Bengal Legislative Assembly in August last year had passed a resolution changing the name of the State to ‘Bengal’ in English and ‘Bangla’ in Bengali.