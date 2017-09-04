CM Arvind Kejriwal takes charge of water department, seeks deadline from Delhi Jal Board on ending water woes

Delhi Jal Board will make a presentation to Arvind Kejriwal on Friday on STPs to be set-up in a decentralised manner in all colonies across the city, the statement said. (PTI)

Soon after taking charge of the Water Department of his government, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today convened a meeting of senior officials of the DJB and sought a deadline by which problems faced by people related to water supply can be resolved. Kejriwal replaced Rajendra Pal Gautam, who was allegedly being “bypassed” by top Delhi Jal Board (DJB) officials in decision making. “During the meeting, the chief minister asked for the current status of water supply in all colonies of Delhi.

“The DJB has been asked to furnish a report on timing of water supply in every colony, the duration of supply and problems faced by people, including water contamination,” the Delhi government said in a statement. The DJB officials have also been asked to come up with a deadline for resolution of those problems, it said.

The chief minister also directed that on the basis of current duty chart, vacant posts be filled up by promoting officers and vacancies at lower level on a contract basis, till regular appointments are done.

The DJB will make a presentation to Kejriwal on Friday on the sewage treatment plants (STPs) to be set-up in a decentralised manner in all colonies across the city, the statement said. “He (Kejriwal) has asked the officers to look at the NDMC model of decentralised STPs which has resulted in lowering of rates and has been widely appreciated,” it said.

The chief minister also asked for a specific deadline by which the DJB will be able to map out colonies, which do not get tap water and the deadline for laying pipelines there. The DJB was also asked to procure sewer cleaning machines as soon as possible.

DJB officials said it is already in the process of procuring 200 small machines and eight large machines.