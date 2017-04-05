CM Arvind Kejriwal spent taxpayers’ money on his private case: Delhi BJP

“The Kejriwal government spent Rs 97 crore for the expansion of AAP. We will not allow anyone to loot the money of poor people and taxpayers in Delhi,” he said. (Reuters)

The Delhi BJP today attacked Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for allegedly “spending Delhi taxpayers'” money on his “private” case. Lt Governor Anil Baijal is learnt to have sought Solicitor General Ranjit Kumar’s advice in clearing bills of top lawyer Ram Jethmalani who has been fighting for Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a defamation case in a city court filed by Union minister Arun Jaitley. “The BJP demands Kejriwal to answer, under which politics of purity he tried to pay the fee out of the public fund to the lawyer in his private case,” Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari said at a press conference.

He also accused Kejriwal of spending the money belonging to Delhi’s poor people and taxpayers on “political expansion” of the AAP. “The Kejriwal government spent Rs 97 crore for the expansion of AAP. We will not allow anyone to loot the money of poor people and taxpayers in Delhi,” he said. The BJP has stepped up attack on the AAP and its government in Delhi in the run up to MCD polls scheduled on April 23.

After assuming charge as Delhi BJP president in December last year, Tiwari had started his reality check tours of slums and unauthorised colonies in various parts of the city to verify claims of development by the Kejriwal government and had presented his reports slamming the government for “neglecting” residents of these areas.