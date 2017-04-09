UP CM Adityanath meets Amit Shah, big administerial changes on cards

Sources said that a big administrative reshuffle in UP is on the cards, as the Adityanath-led BJP government is aggresively working to implement its development agenda and fulfil promises made in its election manifesto. (Source: Twitter)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath on Sunday met Bharatiya Janata Party chief Amit Shah in Delhi. The meeting happened in backdrop of a government event, and two leaders are believed to have discussed the state’s political and governance issues. PTI sources said that a big administrative reshuffle in UP is on the cards, as the Adityanath-led BJP government working aggressively to implement its development agenda and fulfil promises made in its election manifesto. The BJP, which has bagged a 314 assembly seats in recently concluded Assembly polls, has made Uttar Pradesh its central to for 2019 Lok Sabha election. The party believes that it needs to push developmental schemes in the largely backward state if it is to maintain its dominance there. Earlier in the day, it was reported that Adityanath has directed officials to prepare an elaborate work plan to establish largest business incubator in the country near Lucknow airport. Adityanath issued these orders while going through the presentations of the Information and Technology Department, which continued till late last night, a release said.

Ever since he took charge as Uttar Pradesh chief minister, Yogi Adityanath has been quite aggressive in pushing promises made by BJP in its pre-election ‘Sankalpa-Patra’. Adityanath’s Anti-romeo squad, farm loan waiver, crackdown on slaughterhouses, and push on medical facilities have been some of the decisions which have been making headlines since Adityanath-led BJP government came to power in Uttar Pradesh.

Five-time BJP MP Yogi Adityanath was appointed as 21st chief minister of Uttar Pradesh on March 19, along with two deputy chief ministers, Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma. Governor Ram Naik administered the oath of office and secrecy to the chief minister and his 46-member cabinet.