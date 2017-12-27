Close shave! Passengers on Saudi Airlines flight escapes narrowly, as pilot averts major accident in Lucknow airport

The aircraft, carrying 300 passengers, was scheduled for Riyadh.

A pilot of Saudi Airlines flight today averted a major accident by applying emergency brakes at the Lucknow airport. According to an airport official, the nose wheel of the airline –number SV895– developed a technical snag during the take-off. The aircraft, carrying 300 passengers, was scheduled for Riyadh. The aircraft developed the technical problem on the runway, as a result of which, the runway was blocked and all arrivals and departures had to be rescheduled, the official added said. The arrivals of six flights from various airports were diverted to IGI airport Delhi, while three scheduled departures were held up.

Earlier in November, a small aircraft was crashed during take-off in north-west Nepal’s mountainous Humla district, injuring at least 16 people, including thirteen police personnel who were on election duty. The accident at Simikot Airport happened when the aircraft of Tara Air, flying to Surkhet, attempted to take-off from the runway but failed after its tyre burst, police chief AIG Rana Bahadur Chand had said. The accident took place at around 9 am. The 9N-ABM aircraft was hurtling down the runway for take-off when the tyre burst. The aircraft finally came to rest at the northern part of the runway. The front part of the aircraft had suffered severe damages, Chand said.

Last year, a mid-air mishap was averted after an automatically generated warning alerted the pilots of two Air India planes which came dangerously close to each other allegedly due to a mistake from the air traffic controller. The incidentally apparently occurred due to the mixing up of call signs, assigned to the two flights –AI 142 (Paris-Delhi) and AI 154 (Vienna-Delhi)– by the Air Traffic Controller (ATC), sources said, adding the aircraft were just 700 feet apart when the vertical separation should be 1,000 feet. The controller has been taken off duty and the aviation authorities have initiated a probe to ascertain the exact cause of the incident, they had added. “The two Air India aircraft were in approach control at that time and were to land in Delhi. However, the ATC mistook the call sign of one aircraft for another, leading to the breach of separation,” the source had said.

The pilots are supposed to ensure a vertical separation of 1,000 feet between the two aircraft at a flight level of 29,000 feet. A call sign is the airline code and the flight number. During communications between the ATC and the pilot onboard a flight, phonetic versions for alphabets are used worldwide.

“The two aircraft were flying at 21,000 feet and 22,000 feet at the time of incident taking place. As soon as the aircraft came into proximity, TCAS triggered a resolution advisory, asking the pilots to maintain a safe distance,” the source had said. TCAS is onboard equipment that alerts pilots about the traffic in the proximity of the aircraft and also instructs them about the avoidance action (Resolution Advisory) to maintain desired separation between two aircraft.