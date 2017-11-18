Climate change result of unsustainable lifestyle, says Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan

Climate change is a result of unsustainable lifestyle and consumption pattern, Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan told world climate negotiators in Bonn in Germany. (Reuters)

Climate change is a result of unsustainable lifestyle and consumption pattern, Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan told world climate negotiators in Bonn in Germany, and hoped that the outcome of the ongoing summit is “balanced” and reached through a party-driven process. Making the country statement at the Conference of Parties (COP-23) yesterday, the minister said India’s traditional wisdom to tackle climate change can be a “beacon of light”. He said the outcome of the summit should not result in reinterpretation of the historic Paris Agreement and equal progress should be made “on all pillars”. “India has taken ambitious targets in its nationally determined contributions (NDC) and is on a path for achieving those. This is in line with all our glorious traditions which have for centuries stood for sustainable lifestyles and care for nature,” he said. He said the ongoing summit was crucial as it would set the stage for the 2018 facilitative dialogue, accelerate pre- 2020 action and firm up the modalities for implementation of the Paris Agreement, he said.

He congratulated world leaders for their resolve to uphold the Paris deal and demonstrate the success of multilateralism. “However, this is only the beginning. The task ahead is its effective operationalisation in accordance with the agreed principles of ‘Equity and Common But Differentiated Responsibilities and Respective Capabilities’ (CBDR-RC). We must also address the issue of climate justice” he said. He added, “We expect that the COP-23 outcomes are balanced and reached upon through a party-driven process”. “They should not result in reinterpretation of the Paris Agreement and equal progress should be made on all pillars.”