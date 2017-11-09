Climate change: India likely to overachieve 2020 target, well on course to achieve goals set for 2030, claims Report

Only 9 out of the top 25 emitting countries that were surveyed were in line with achieving their mentioned targets. (Photo: AP)

A new report released at the climate change conference in Bonn, Germany revealed that India is among the small group of countries that are on track to achieve their self-declared climate targets under the Paris Agreement. India is on its way to achieve its self targets as it has its current policies in place. The report further stated that according to the ‘nationally-determined contributions (NDCs)’ which were submitted by every country in the run-up to the 2015 climate change conference in Paris, claimed that only 9 out of the top 25 emitting countries that were surveyed were in line with achieving their targets mentioned, according to Indian Express.

According to the NDC submitted by India, the country has promised to reduce its emissions intensity — greenhouse gas emissions per unit of GDP — by 33 to 35 per cent below 2005 levels by the year 2030. The report further states that India has also promised to ensure that at least 40 per cent of its energy in 2030 would be generated from non-fossil fuel sources, like solar, wind or biofuels. In addition, it had said it would rapidly increase its forest cover so that an additional carbon sink of 2.5 to 3 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent is created by the year 2030. In an earlier NDC, India had promised to reduce its emission intensity by 20 to 25 per cent from 2005 levels by the year 2020.

As per a new report, that has been prepared jointly by the New Climate Institute, Netherlands Environmental Assessment Agency, and the International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis, India was “likely to overachieve” its target for 2020 and on course to achieve the promises made in the NDC for the year 2030. The report further says that the projections made in India’s draft National Electricity Plan of 2016 — which talks about stabilisation of coal-powered electricity to 250 GW over the next decade and an expansion of renewable energy to 275 GW by 2026/27 — would, if implemented, were “expected to have substantial impact on (its) emissions”.