Clicking life-threatening selfies in Uttar Pradesh? Beware, you could get penalised as cops launch crackdown

Now taking selfies at prominent public places in the state of Uttar Pradesh may penalise selfie lovers. On the initiative of the state police a campaign to penalise people has been launched if they are found clicking selfies at prominent public places, as per a report by ANI. All highways, railway stations, railway tracks and multi-storey buildings will be covered under this unique approach. As per the report, the culture of clicking selfies continues to soar across the nation, and it is leading people to even risk their lives to get that perfect shot. This initiative has come in the wake of a number of mishaps that took place earlier, many people have died in trying to take selfies in dangerous spots, and to curb the growing craze among the youth, the cops have started a crackdown. As per the police, the decision to penalise people taking selfies will be applicable to anyone who indulges in such an activity at locations where it can cause danger to themselves or others.

Superintendent of Police Ashish Srivastav, was quoted by ANI as saying the craze for selfies among younger generation is showing no sign of ebbing. Though he believes that it is not wrong, but to make the shots unique, people try to take selfies on railway tracks, highways and other places, risking their own and others’ lives as well. He further added that in wake of some tragic incidents, the department has decided to take action against those found taking selfies in such places.

As per a report published last year, India has had far more selfie-related deaths than any other country in the world in the last two years. Just last month, at the Alwal Railway station near Secunderabad in Telengana, a man died while another lost his hand when the duo was run over by a moving train while they were clicking selfies.