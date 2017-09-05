Clean Ganga Mission: Nitin Gadkari announces task force to speed up river cleaning; deadlines in offing

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari replaced Uma Bharti in the latest Cabinet reshuffle and was given additional charge of water resources ministry to expedite Clean Ganga Mission on Monday. (PTI)

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari replaced Uma Bharti in the latest Cabinet reshuffle and was given additional charge of water resources ministry to expedite Clean Ganga Mission on Monday. Namami Gange mission – is a mission approved as ‘Flagship Programme’ by the Union Government and is dear to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In order to speed up the government’s Ganga cleaning exercise, Gadkari announced the formation of an inter-ministerial task force. He said, “Assuming charge from her (Bharti) is like everything was ready in the kitchen and I took charge when the food was about to be served.”

As per the report by PTI, the task force is expected to have ministers and officials from water resources, drinking water and sanitation, urban development and rural development among others on board. Gadkari said that water ministry will come out with a detailed schedule on targets under Namami Gange in a week. He told reporters yesterday, “We will form a task force…We will come out with a schedule of targets to be achieved under the mission in a week. We will try to realise the dreams of the prime minister in a time-bound, transparent manner…we will attain all the deadlines fixed by Umaji.”

While handing over the ministry to Gadkari, Uma Bharti gave a laminated photograph of Modi praying to the Ganga to him. She was quoted as saying, “I told him (Gadkari) that on the Ganga issue, I will be your Minister of State and you will be the one making all the decisions. Which is why for the last three years, Nitinji has taken all the important decisions on the river.”