Class VIII dropout moves from Rs 12K p.m. earnings to Rs 6 lakh a day! Caught in police net

A water tanker driver who made a meager Rs 12,500 a month 10 years ago, now owns 37 trucks! Nishant Kumar used to make Rs 6 lakh a day from the business when the 31-year-old tanker driver was arrested by Delhi Police’s Crime Branch a few days back for his role as the alleged kingpin in an oil pilferage racket. His five associates were also arrested a some time back for allegedly stealing 2,000 litres of petrol from a supply depot of BPCL in Bijwasan. It was revealed that Kumar owns 37 oil tankers which includes10 in BPCL and 27 in Reliance Bhiwadi.

As quoted by The Indian Express, Ravindra Singh Yadav, JCP (Crime Branch), said, “A case was registered under sections 380 (theft), 409 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC and 33/4 PDP Act. After his five associates, including an engineer, were arrested, Nishant was on the run. He is currently in judicial custody in Tihar Jail.”

According to a source during an investigation, it came out that after working for some months at a BPCL depot, Nishant Kumar with the connivance of workers started stealing petrol. The truck driver who ferried petroleum products from the depot to petrol pumps used to smuggle out fuel through a hidden chamber in his truck. An investigation also revealed that some employees of outsourcing companies hired by the BPCL for the last three years were allegedly providing additional petroleum products to Kumar in exchange for Rs 5 lakh per month. The employees are currently being probed by Delhi Police’s Crime Branch.

Kumar is a Class VIII dropout, a native of Bulandshahr came to Delhi in 2000, currently, lives in a rented accommodation in a locality in Dwarka. His two children study at a private school. His wife, claiming that he has been implicated in a false case, said, “After coming to Delhi, he started driving a water tanker. We got married in 2005. He was residing at Raj Nagar in Dwarka, along with his family.”

Delhi Police found out about the racket after senior oil company officials told Police Commissioner Alok Kumar Verma that several gangs in Delhi were allegedly involved in theft and sale of petrol, diesel and kerosene.