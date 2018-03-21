Class 9 Noida girl hangs self after failing exam, family claims school teachers harassed her

he father of the deceased alleged that the girl had earlier said that her SST teachers tried to touch her inappropriately.

A 15-year-old Noida girl committed suicide on Tuesday, allegedly for scoring low marks. The family of the deceased claimed that the 9th standard student of Ahlcon Public School in Delhi’s Mayur Vihar was being harassed by her teachers, forcing her to take the fatal step. The father of the deceased alleged that the girl had earlier said that her SST teachers tried to touch her inappropriately.

”I said since I’m also a teacher I can say they can’t do it, might be a mistake but she said, ‘I’m scared of them, no matter how well I write they’ll fail me.’ Ultimately they failed her in SST. School killed her,” the grieving father alleged.

The 15-year-old student was found hanging from the railing following which she was rushed to Kailash Hospital in Noida. The doctor of the hospital said that on arrival, her pulse and blood pressure was unrecordable. The team tried reviving her pulse but to no effect. The doctors have not cited the reason of death and said it will only be determined after the post-mortem.

According to Arun K Singh, Superintendent of Police, Noida, the girl was harassed by two school teachers who failed her intentionally in her examination. ”Case registered under sections 306 & 506 IPC & POCSO Act, further investigation is underway. Our officers will also visit the school today, ” Singh said.