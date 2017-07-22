Clash over killing of peacock in Saharanpur

The peacock, which belonged to one Samsad, would often fly to the terrace of his neighbour Deepesh, leading to several arguments between them. (Representative Image: PTI)

A clash broke out between two groups over the killing of the national bird in a village here, police said. The peacock, which belonged to one Samsad, would often fly to the terrace of his neighbour Deepesh, leading to several arguments between them. Today, the latter hit the bird with a stick, causing its death, said Additional Superintendent of Police Prabal Pratap Singh. The incident lead to a clash between two groups, he said. Deepesh has been detained and a case will be filed against him after the post-mortem of the bird, he said.