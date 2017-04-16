CJI JS Khehar-headed Supreme Court collegium clears 51 names for appointment as High Court judges

The collegium headed by CJI J S Khehar cleared the names after finalising the MoP for the appointment of judges. (PTI)

The Supreme Court collegium has recommended 51 names for appointment as judges in 10 high courts in the country. The collegium headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) J S Khehar cleared the names after finalising the memorandum of procedure (MoP) for the appointment of judges, official sources said.

The 51 names were cleared by the collegium by trimming a list of 90 names received from the various high court collegium, they said.

Of the 51, 20 are judicial officers and 31 are advocates, the sources said.

The collegium has recommended the names for the high courts of Bombay, Punjab and Haryana, Patna, Hyderabad (for the states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh), Delhi and Chhattisgarh.

You may also like to watch this video

The high courts of Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Gauhati and Sikkim are also expected to get judges if the Centre agrees with the apex court collegium’s recommendations.