CJI impeachment: Roadblocks hit Congress move to remove Justice Dipak Misra; broader consensus elusive

Chief Justice of India, Dipak Misra. (PTI file)

The Congress party’s move to impeach Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra has so far not found support from some prominent regional parties. Surprisingly, this is happening amid talks for putting up a joint opposition front against the BJP in 2019 General Elections.

Sources say that regional parties like DMK, Mamata Banerjee’s TMC and Naveen Patnaik’s BJD have so far refused to join the Congress bandwagon against Chief Justice Misra.

Banerjee had recently met Sonia Gandhi, seeking Congress’ support for a federal front, which seems to be in the making. However, apparently, there was no official announcement about Congress support to the idea of a united front against BJP in 2019. Banerjee is also talking to other regional leaders to unite them against BJP.

As far as the impeachment motion against Justice Misra is concerned, TMC has so far failed to agree to back the move, which was initially proposed by the CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury. Both CPI(M) and TMC are bitter rivals in West Bengal and Banerjee won’t like to be seen on the same truck with the Left party.

Naveen Patnaik’s BJD has rejected the Congress-backed impeachment motion proposal against Justice Misra. For the chief justice happens to be an Odiya and he is also said to be related to a senior BJP leader.

Tamil Nadu’s DMK has also not made a decision so far.

The reluctance shown by the regional parties may delay the entire impeachment process, or may never come to the House. Congress president Rahul Gandhi is keen on keeping the opposition united over the issue.

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, who is entrusted with the task of collecting signatures, has so far remained tight-lipped.

The Congress proposal has, however, been supported by several leaders of the Left, NCP, Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party. In Delhi Confidential column today, IE reports that even some Congress leaders opposed to the impeachment proposal.

The Hindustan Times reported today that as many as 65 Parliamentarians have signed the Congress proposal. This is 15 more than the number required to move the impeachment proposal in the House. Will the Congress make the move without support from all opposition parties? This remains to be seen.