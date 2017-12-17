  3. Civilian killed in Army firing in Jammu and Kashmir

A civilian was killed allegedly in Army firing during an ambush in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, police said today.

He said the forces had laid an ambush in the area following intelligence inputs about the movement of militants.
A civilian was killed allegedly in Army firing during an ambush in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, police said today. Asif Iqbal, a driver by profession, was injured in firing by Army personnel during an ambush at Thandipora area of Kupwara last night, a police official said. He said the forces had laid an ambush in the area following intelligence inputs about the movement of militants.

Iqbal was rushed to a hospital at Kralpora where from he was referred to a hospital here, but he succumbed on the way, the official said. He said further details are awaited. Army officials were not available for a comment.

