Civilian killed in Army firing in Jammu and Kashmir

A civilian was killed allegedly in Army firing during an ambush in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, police said today. Asif Iqbal, a driver by profession, was injured in firing by Army personnel during an ambush at Thandipora area of Kupwara last night, a police official said. He said the forces had laid an ambush in the area following intelligence inputs about the movement of militants.

Iqbal was rushed to a hospital at Kralpora where from he was referred to a hospital here, but he succumbed on the way, the official said. He said further details are awaited. Army officials were not available for a comment.