Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu orders inquiry into IndiGo offloading passenger over complaint of mosquitoes

Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu on Tuesday ordered a probe into an incident involving the IndiGo staff offloading a passenger at Lucknow airport on Tuesday, news agency PTI reported. The minister’s order of an inquiry into the matter came barely hours after the report surfaced in the media. Dr Saurabh Rai, the passenger of Indigo aircraft who boarded the plane on Monday, was allegedly deboarded after he complained of mosquitoes onboard.

The doctor has accused IndiGo staff of manhandling and de-boarding him from a Lucknow-Bengaluru flight. Rai said that he would take “legal recourse” soon against the airline as well as lodge a complaint with the civil aviation ministry, aviation regulator DGCA and Prime Minister’s Office. Prabhu soon ordered an inquiry into the incdent. “I have ordered an enquiry into the incident of off-loading passenger Dr Saurabh Rai by IndiGo at Lucknow Airport,” the minister said in a tweet.

I have ordered an enquiry into the incident of off-loading passenger Dr Saurabh Rai by Indigo at Lucknow Airport — Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) April 10, 2018

The airline, however, claimed that Rai was offloaded at Lucknow for his unruly behaviour. It alleged that he even attempted to instigate other passengers to damage the aircraft and used words such as ‘hijack’. Hence, keeping in mind applicable safety protocols crew apprised pilot-in-command, who decided to offload him.

Commenting on the airline’s allegations, Rai said that if they allege that he shouted hijack and indulged in unruly behaviour, then why did they not search him or his baggage. He questioned that why did the airline allow him to travel on another flight instead of filing a police complaint. According to Rai, the airline demanded an apology from him, which he refused, following which the plane took off without him.

Recalling the incident, Rai said that the cabin was full of mosquitoes. He said that he repeatedly asked the airline staff if something can be done to remove them but the requests were not entertained by the airline staff. After a few minutes, airline personnel rushed towards his seat and caught him by his collar before dragging him to the ramp, Rai claimed. In the process, the flight was also delayed.