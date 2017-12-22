CISF takes over security of UIDAI centre in Bengaluru

An armed squad of 80 CISF commandos has taken over full security of the all-important and sensitive UIDAI data centre in Bengaluru, the repository of the Aadhaar data, to protect it against any possible terror strike or threat. (Image: IE)

An armed squad of 80 CISF commandos has taken over full security of the all-important and sensitive UIDAI data centre in Bengaluru, the repository of the Aadhaar data, to protect it against any possible terror strike or threat. The CISF has been guarding the facility since December 2014 as part of a temporary duty and the government has now regularised its deployment and granted it the status of a full unit under protection. The squad took over the task of guarding the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) facility, located in the Kodigehalli area of the Karnataka capital, very recently and as a regular unit, CISF spokesperson Assistant Inspector General (AIG) Hemendra Singh said.

“Security of this data centre is of utmost importance as the establishment is very sensitive and confidential biometric and personal information of the residents of India are stored and maintained at this centre,” he said. The Home Ministry had sometime back cleared the proposal to have a regular force deployment here and had sanctioned a squad of total 162 Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) to guard the centre. While the task has now been taken over by a 80-member team led by a Deputy Commandant (DC) rank officer, the rest of the strength will join the workforce soon, he said. The CISF will provide a round-the-clock armed security cover to the facility and special vehicle-borne quick reaction teams of commandos will be stationed at vantage points here to charge in case of an attack or sabotage like activity.

The force will oversee the overall entry and exit at the facility, a job that will be done by other security staff hired by the UIDAI.

Bengaluru is the hub of major electronic and Information Technology (IT) companies of the country and is always under constant threat from anti-national elements, Singh said. The December 2005 terror attack on the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru was an example of these kinds of serious security threats to various establishments in the region, he said. Singh said the paramilitary force will soon take over the security of the UIDAI centre in Manesar in Gurgaon near Delhi on a similar pattern.