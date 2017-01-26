CISF jawan shot with arrow by Naxals in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada

Constable Sunil Kumar sustained “superficial injuries” in shoulder, the police official said. He was administered first aid at a local hospital. (Representative Image: PTI)

A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) jawan was today injured after he was shot with arrow by Naxals in an iron ore mines area of National Mineral Development Corporation in Chhattisgarh’s insurgency-hit Dantewada district, police said. The incident took place this evening in a forested hill in (iron ore) deposit number 14 of NMDC under Kirandul police station limits when a team of CISF was out patrolling, a senior police official told PTI. The patrolling team ran into a group of lower-rung ultras who were putting up pamphlets against Republic Day celebrations.

On spotting the security forces, Naxals shot an arrow and escaped into the forests.

Constable Sunil Kumar sustained “superficial injuries” in shoulder, the police official said. He was administered first aid at a local hospital.

A combing operation was launched in the region to nab the attackers. Security has already been beefed up in the region in view of the Republic Day celebrations tomorrow.