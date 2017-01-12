CISF jawan goes on rampage, opens fire on colleagues, kills 2 in Bihar

In a shocking incident of fratricide, two Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel were today killed and as many injured after a CISF jawan opened fire on four colleagues in Aurangabad of Bihar. (Representative image)

In a shocking incident of fratricide, two Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel were today killed and as many injured after a CISF jawan opened fire on four colleagues in Aurangabad of Bihar, according to reports. This came after BSF Jawan Tej Bahadur, Constable Jeet Singh of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) posted a video with a message that is addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Currently deployed in Mount Abu, the constable hails from Mathura. In his video, he has appealed the PM to look into the facilities that are provided to the paramilitary forces.

The CRPF Jawan in his video also said that the facilities that there is discrimination between the army and the paramilitary personnel, while the former are given pension, the latter is kept away from it even after 20 years of service. He also said that even teachers are paid a handsome salary along with paid leaves for them to spend time with their families and on the other hand the CRPF jawans are not even entitled to spend one day with their loved ones even after spending days in the dense forest.

Watch this video

In another incident in Jammu and Kashmir’s Tral, one CRPF jawan was injured after he misfired his service rifle. He was admitted to hospital.