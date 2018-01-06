Cinevista studio fire: Check out the reason behind the massive blaze in Mumbai’s Kanjurmarg

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 7) Akhilesh Singh has confirmed it saying that firefighters are on spot to control the situation. (ANI)

Barely a week after a tragic fire that extinguished 14 lives, another incident took place on Saturday at Cinevista studio on LBS Road in Mumbai. The flames started to engulf the building after 8 PM in the evening. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 7) Akhilesh Singh has confirmed it saying that firefighters are on spot to control the situation. The studio is located in suburban Kanjurmarg (West). The DCP also said that there are no reports of anyone getting injured. Eight fire engines and six water tankers have been rushed to the spot to put out the flames. Reportedly, 150 people were present at the studio when the fire broke out. The cast and the crew of both the shows were immediately evacuated and are reportedly safe.

At the time when fire broke out, two shows — Bepanah and Haasil — were being shot. “The disaster happened at about 8 pm and fire engines were summoned immediately. Six fire engines and four water tankers reportedly doused the fire. From the images shared by a news agency, it appeared that a major part of the property has been damaged.

How the fire took place?

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 7) Akhilesh Singh said that electrical wiring inside the studio caught fire first, the officer said. However, the investigation is still on. Other reports, saying that it was due to a short circuit from a generator, also point towards electricity malfunction.

About the Studio:

The official website of the studio states that it is a mix of all kinds of permanent and temporary sets and over 30 shooting locations. In addition to these floors, it has three large empty shooting floors of dimensions 120X60 ft with height of 28ft, which can be used to meet any specific need and requirements of clients. The studio complex also has an equipment hub, which has a wide range of cameras, lights and other accessories for film, and TV shoots.

Earlier on December 29, a fire that started at a rooftop pub hosting a birthday party spread rapidly through the building, killing 14 people, most of them women, shortly after midnight in a posh Mumbai locality, officials said. The fire, which also injured 21 people, started after 12.30 am in the “1 Above” pub on the terrace, and spread to Mojo pub on the third floor one level below, said an official of the Mumbai civic body, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.