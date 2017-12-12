Christmas-New Year air tickets not as high as expected this Christmas (Representative Image)

It is the festive season as Christmas and New Year are just a few weeks away. Just like every year both for domestic as well as key international locations, airfares tend to increase as tourists pay their visit to different holiday destinations across the globe. This year Delhi-Goa, Mumbai-Goa, Delhi-Kochi and Mumbai-Kochi flights have remained costly with an increase of 25 percent but tickets to New York, Washington and London are down by nearly 27 percent, as per data from Cox & Kings. The data shows that flights to International destinations like Bangkok, Dubai and Singapore are however costlier between 20 and 34 percent in December this year. According to John Nair, business travel head at Cox & Kings, the increase in network and fleet expansion by domestic carriers have caused flight tickets to not climb steeply.

The data reveals that Airlines like Indigo, Goair and Vistara have continued to expand their fleet through this year, which leads to more frequent flights, and lower fare offers to fill these up before the upcoming holidays. The flight tickets to the US, are down as many of the Gulf carriers are seeing a fall in load factors from their hubs. For almost all the Gulf carriers, India is the largest market either as direct connections or hub operations. Similarly, in Europe, the prices have not seen a sharp rise, where new carriers like Brussels Airlines, Alitalia have started operations, while Jet Airways is expanding its capacity in the India-Europe sector.

For domestic flights, during the Christmas week (December 22-26), a Mumbai-Goa ticket is up just about 2 percent, but for the New Year week (December 29-January 2), the same is up almost 21 percent, while Mumbai-Kochi for the same periods is up marginally 3.65 percent and 18.48 percent, respectively.

A Mumbai-Bangalore ticket, on the other hand, is down by over 3.5 percent for the Christmas week and up at over 3.6 percent for the New Year week. Similarly, Mumbai-Chennai is up at over 8 percent and 11.35 percent, respectively. Mumbai-Jaipur is up at over 4 percent for Christmas and down close to 9 percent, respectively.

On the other hand, Delhi-Goa is up 6.4 percent for the Christmas week but down over 4 percent for the New Year week. While a Delhi-Kochi is down about 0.4 percent but is steeply higher at by close to 24 percent for the New Year week. Similarly, Delhi-Bangalore is up over 6 percent and around 24 percent respectively, and Delhi-Chennai is up 14.5 percent and around 22 percent respectively. But Delhi-Jaipur

is down by 4.3 percent and 7.5 percent.

A Delhi-Washington ticket is coming at around 11 percent cheaper at Rs 84,896 during Christmas, while the same is steeply lower by almost 27 percent at Rs 56,742 for the New Year week